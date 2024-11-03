Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Maruti Suzuki looks to cash in on 'few lakh marriages' in November to carry festive sales momentum

With the festive season giving a much-needed boost to sales, Maruti Suzuki India is confident of staying on track with the forecast of 4-5 per cent growth for the ongoing fiscal.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 06:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 06:56 IST
Business NewsMaruti SuzukiTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us