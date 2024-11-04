Home
business companies

Maruti Suzuki passenger car production down 16% in October, utility vehicles up 33%

Its passenger cars production stood at 89,174 units last month against 1,06,190 units in October 2023, down 16 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India said in the filing.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 09:31 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 09:31 IST
Business NewsAutomotive industryMaruti Suzuki

