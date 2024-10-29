Home
Maruti Suzuki Q2 net profit dips 18% to Rs 3,102 crore; revenue at Rs 37,449 cr

The country's largest carmaker had posted a net profit of Rs 3,786 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 11:32 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 11:32 IST
