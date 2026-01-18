DH Changemakers 2026 | Jabeena Khanum’s Rise: Beedi Worker, Union Leader & Cooperative Bank Founder

<p>Like many women in her community in Davangere, Jabeena Khanum had no option but to help supplement her family's income by rolling beedis.</p><p>But she always dreamt of more.</p><p>Faced with exploitation and unfair wages, Jabeena Khanum went on to become a powerful union leader fighting for the rights of unorganised women workers. </p><p>Today, she has helped establish a cooperative bank that gives financial access and dignity to thousands of marginalised families who were once excluded from the system.</p>