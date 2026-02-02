Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Maruti Suzuki sales up 12% to 2,36,963 units in January

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose to 14,268 units against 14,247 units in January 2025.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 07:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 07:12 IST
Business NewsAutomobileMaruti Suzukisales

Follow us on :

Follow Us