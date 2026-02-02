Menu
TMC MPs in Rajya Sabha walk out over pending dues for West Bengal, claim state ignored in Budget

Speaking to the media after the walkout, party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose alleged that the Centre owed West Bengal Rs 2 lakh crore.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 09:04 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCRajya Sabha

