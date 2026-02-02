<p>Bengaluru: An employee of a cash pickup agency was attacked and robbed of Rs 31.38 lakh by bike-borne men in broad daylight on Sakalavara Road near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bannerghatta">Bannerghatta </a>on Sunday. </p><p>According to the complaint, the incident took place at 4:20 pm. Kailash, (24), who has been working with the company since five years as a cash pickup staff had collected the cash from three different pickup points on Sakalavara Road and Kudlu Gate. He had kept the cash in the scooter’s boot space when a group of four men followed him on two scooters and intercepted him. </p>.Bengaluru: Domestic help kills elderly woman, dies by suicide.<p>The assailants pretended to ask for directions in Kannada and, moments later, one of them assaulted him on his hand with a machete. He was pushed off the scooter, after which the attackers fled with the scooter, mobile phone and the cash kept in the boot. The victim’s scooter was later abandoned at a traffic signal.</p><p>The accused were wearing helmets and escaped on a black bike and scooter. The victim sustained injuries on his hands in the attack and later lodged a complaint with the police.</p><p>The Bannerghatta police have registered a case and a special team has been formed to trace the accused. However, no clues have been emerged so far about the suspects, the police officer said.</p><p>The CCTV footage captured the entire incident went viral on social media on Monday.</p>