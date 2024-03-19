JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Microsoft hires DeepMind co-founder Suleyman to head new consumer AI organisation

Suleyman will join as chief executive of the venture, focused on advancing Copilot and its other consumer artificial intelligence products, and will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Last Updated 19 March 2024, 17:02 IST

Follow Us

Microsoft has hired the co-founder of Alphabet's DeepMind, Mustafa Suleyman, to head its newly formed organisation called Microsoft AI, the tech giant said on Tuesday.

Suleyman will join as chief executive of the venture, focused on advancing Copilot and its other consumer artificial intelligence products, and will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"As part of this transition, Mikhail Parakhin and his entire team, including Copilot, Bing, and Edge; and Misha Bilenko and the GenAI team will move to report to Mustafa," stated a blog post, sharing an earlier message from Nadella to employees.

Karén Simonyan, co-founder and chief scientist of AI company Inflection will be joining the group as chief scientist.

Several members of the Inflection team have chosen to join Mustafa and Simonyan at Microsoft, according to the blog post.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 March 2024, 17:02 IST)
Business NewsMicrosoftSatya Nadellacompanies

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT