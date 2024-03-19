Microsoft hires DeepMind co-founder Suleyman to head new consumer AI organisation

Microsoft has hired the co-founder of Alphabet's DeepMind, Mustafa Suleyman, to head its newly formed organisation called Microsoft AI, the tech giant said on Tuesday.

Suleyman will join as chief executive of the venture, focused on advancing Copilot and its other consumer artificial intelligence products, and will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"As part of this transition, Mikhail Parakhin and his entire team, including Copilot, Bing, and Edge; and Misha Bilenko and the GenAI team will move to report to Mustafa," stated a blog post, sharing an earlier message from Nadella to employees.