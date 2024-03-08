Microsoft says Russian state-sponsored hackers trying to breach its systems again

Microsoft said on Friday that Russian state-sponsored hacking group Midnight Blizzard was trying to breach its systems again using information it stole by hacking into the tech giant's corporate emails in January.

In the January attack, the hacking group that is also known as Nobelium had breached Microsoft's corporate email systems and stolen emails and documents from staff accounts.

"In recent weeks, we have seen evidence that Midnight Blizzard is using information initially exfiltrated from our corporate email systems to gain, or attempt to gain, unauthorized access," the company said in a statement on its blog.

That data includes some of its source code repositories and internal systems, Microsoft said.