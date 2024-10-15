'Miss You, Says I-Pill': Zepto faces backlash over 'insensitive' notification; issues apology

<p>A seemingly harmless notification from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zepto">Zepto </a>has landed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based quick commerce firm in trouble and subjected it to online scrutiny. </p><p>Pallavi Pareek, a customer, received an unwelcome notification from Zepto reading, "I miss you, Pallavi. Says i-Pill emergency contraceptive pill," along with three teary-eyed emoticons. </p><p>Pareek found the message 'insensitive' and posted a screenshot of it on her LinkedIn profile accompanied by a post penning down her concern. The company later issued an apology. </p><p>"So many things wrong about this," she wrote claiming that she has never ordered an emergency pill from Zepto. </p><p>"Even if I did, you should know that this is not something that should be missing me or I should be missing it. You want me to have a need of taking an emergency contraceptive? But most important why am I getting this when this order has never been placed with you," the post read, tagging Zepto and Zepto Cares. </p>.SpiceJet successfully settles $23.39 mn dispute with Aircastle, Wilmington Trust.<p>"Messaging is right only if it is sensitive or humorous or has some logic to it. I draw a line when your notifications are flirty or trying to be sleazy cheesy. But this is a little too much," Pareek said. </p><p>The customer, however, also made sure to point out that she has nothing against Zepto and the app is 'a huge backbone' in her life. "This post is to highlight the flaw in mindless logic and copy and not against ipill promo or availability," she clarified. </p>.<p>The post got more than 2,500 reactions and other users agreed that the marketing strategy crossed a line this time. </p><p>"I think my groceries are getting a little too personal. I’m here for the fresh produce, not emergency products that miss me more than my ex! Maybe let’s leave the flirty messages to Tinder? Just saying. You went too far, BY THE WAY...(sic)," wrote one user. </p><p>Another user suggested that use of AI could have led to the inconsiderate notification. "This is the challenge that happens when companies rely solely on AI. ALL brands need to have a human presence to monitor this! (sic)," the user wrote. </p><p>Taking note of the concern raised by the customer, Zepto issued an apology and replied to Pareek's post agreeing that the notification was "thoughtless and potentially harmful."</p><p>The company also said that it has taken immediate action by "correcting the issue, updated its processes and retraining the team."</p><p>"This mistake won't happen again," the company assured. </p>