Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

'Miss You, Says I-Pill': Zepto faces backlash over 'insensitive' notification; issues apology

Pareek found the message "insensitive" and posted a screenshot of it on her LinkedIn profile accompanied by a post penning down her concern.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 08:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 08:02 IST
Business NewsE-CommerceZeptoTrendingContraceptivesTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us