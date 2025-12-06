Menu
India clinch series against South Africa as Jaiswal scores maiden ODI century

India win final by nine wickets
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 15:17 IST
Published 06 December 2025, 15:17 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndiaSouth Africa

