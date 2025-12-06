<p>New Delhi: Around 800 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Saturday, much lower than the previous day's around 1,500, with the airline saying that it has already re-established 95% of network connectivity. The airline usually operates around 2,300 flights a day.</p><p>An airline spokesperson said they were on their way to operate over 1500 flights by the end of the day. "With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations," the spokesperson said.</p><p>The airline had cancelled a significant number of flights and operated little above 700 flights yesterday connecting 113 destinations.</p>.IndiGo resumes nine flights from Jammu Airport, cancels seven from Srinagar.<p>"The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement...While we understand that we have a long way to go, we are committed to build back the trust of our customers," the spokesperson said.</p><p>The spokesperson said the airline's teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period. "We are also working closely with all airports and partners to ensure timely updates are provided to customers at terminals, on our website, and via direct notifications," the spokesperson said.</p>