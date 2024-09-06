Mumbai college rejected him, Adani built $220 billion empire; delivers lecture at same college

"The field of trading makes a good teacher. I learnt very early that an entrepreneur can never be frozen by over-evaluating the choices in front of him," he said. "It is Mumbai that taught me 'To think big, you must first dare to dream beyond your boundaries'." In the 1980s, he established a trading organisation for importing polymers to supply to the struggling small-scale industries. "By the time I turned 23, my trading venture was doing well," he said.