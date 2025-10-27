Menu
Musk could leave Tesla if $1 trillion pay plan is rejected, chair warns

The proposed package would grant Musk 12 tranches of stock options tied to ambitious targets, including a market capitalisation of $8.5 trillion and milestones in autonomous driving and robotics.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 14:10 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 14:10 IST
