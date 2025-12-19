Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Priyanka Gandhi urges Nitin Gadkari to expedite road projects in Kerala's Wayanad

In her post, she expressed hope that the pressing issues she raised, which directly affect public safety and daily life, would receive the attention and urgency they deserve.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 14:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 14:00 IST
India NewsKeralaPriyanka Gandhi VadraNitin GadkariWayanadroad projects

Follow us on :

Follow Us