Musk dares the world to take on X as he scoffs at Brazil’s ban

Adding to the pressure enveloping X, its head of global affairs, Nick Pickles, is departing after more than a decade with the company. Scrutiny of X has intensified since Musk’s 2022 takeover, particularly after he fired thousands of people, including many involved in communications and policing disinformation on the platform. An X spokesperson declined to immediately comment but referred a reporter to Pickle’s post late Thursday announcing his departure.

Other governments have challenged X with different results. While Musk is standing his ground in Brazil, X has complied with demands to take down content in countries such as India, where posts about farmer protests were singled out for removal earlier this year by the government. This week, X agreed to EU demands to stop processing the personal information of European users to train its artificial-intelligence chatbot Grok.

EU officials warned X in July against deceiving users into engaging with potentially harmful content — a probe that could could pave the way for fines of up to 6 per cent of the company’s revenue. There’s no specific timetable for the inquiry, which is one of the first under the Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to remove illegal content and police disinformation.

Following riots in the UK that authorities attributed to false information spread via social media, EU digital czar Thierry Breton warned Musk last month to comply in a letter posted to X — drawing an expletive-laced response by the billionaire to his nearly 200 million followers on X.

That increasingly combative stance is making some EU policymakers more aware of the limits in their strategy of by-the-book legal proceedings and hefty fines. The DSA allows for suspending an online platform, but only on a temporary basis and when the alleged violation poses serious harm to a person’s safety or life.

Christel Schaldemose, the center-left Danish lawmaker who played a key role in passing the DSA through the European Parliament said the EU is not equipped to deal with a company that refuses to comply.

“We wanted to use high fines as deterrents — but they don’t seem to bother Musk,” Schaldemose said. Over the next two years, she said, the EU should stress-test its regulation and — if needed — strengthen its countermeasures beyond fines. She remains convinced, however, that “the Brazilian way is too far-reaching.”