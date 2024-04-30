Musk lays off Tesla senior executives in fresh job cuts: Report

Elon Musk is thinning Tesla's senior management and laying off hundreds more employees, frustrated by falling sales and the pace of layoffs so far, The Information reported early Tuesday, citing an email sent by the CEO to senior executives.

Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of the electric vehicle maker's Supercharger business, and Daniel Ho, head of new products, will leave on Tuesday morning, The Information reported.

In the email, Musk also said he would dismiss everyone working for Tinucci and Ho, including the roughly 500 employees who work in the Supercharger group, The Information said.