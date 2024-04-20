JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Elon Musk says Tesla's full self-driving may enter China very soon

Tesla rolled out FSD four years ago but has yet to make it available in China despite customers urging it to do so.
Last Updated 20 April 2024, 09:26 IST

Follow Us

Tesla chief Elon Musk on Saturday said that the electric vehicle (EV) maker may make Full Self-Driving (FSD) available to customers in China very soon.

Musk said "It may be possible very soon" while replying to an X post by a user asking when the EV maker would launch FSD in China.

The Musk-led EV maker rolled out FSD four years ago but has yet to make it available in China despite customers urging it to do so.

Other Chinese automakers have been seeking to gain an advantage over Tesla by rolling out similar software.

In March, Chinese automaker Xpeng said that it is upgrading its advanced driver assistance software and plans to make all of its functions available to drivers across China by 2024.

Xpeng's XNGP Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is similar to Tesla's FSD technology.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 April 2024, 09:26 IST)
Elon MuskBusiness NewsChinaEVTeslaElectric Vehicle

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT