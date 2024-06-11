Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices if OpenAI is integrated at operating system level

"That is an unacceptable security violation," Musk, who is the CEO of electric-vehicle maker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX and owner of social media company X, said in a post on X.

"And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage," he said.

Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Earlier in the day, Apple announced a slew of AI features across its apps and operating platforms and a partnership with OpenAI to bring the ChatGPT technology to its devices.

Apple said it had built AI with privacy "at the core" and it would use a combination of on-device processing and cloud computing to power those features.