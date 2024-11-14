Home
Muthoot Finance Q2 net profit jumps 26 pc to Rs 1,251 crore

The company had a net profit of Rs 991 crore in the second quarter of 2023-24 fiscal.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 12:41 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 12:41 IST
