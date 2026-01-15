<p>It was an early January morning in Raibag, a town in Belagavi district. A vast ground near the railway station buzzed with life — neighing horses, the clatter of hooves, and the busy chatter of herders, buyers and visitors. It was the town’s biggest attraction: the horse fair.</p><p>From December 31 to January 3 each year, Raibag hosts a four-day fair dedicated to Goddess Laxmi. The horse fair is organised as part of it, for the past few years. The fair draws around 150 horses including from Dharwad, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi districts. Due to the town’s proximity to Maharashtra, horses from Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli and Satara districts also participate. Every year, at least 10 to 15 horses are traded. Some deals are completed at the fair, while others are finalised later.</p><p>Maharashtra has long hosted horse fairs in Akluj, Sarangkheda, Malegaon, Yeloa and Indapur. Karnataka, however, had very few such platforms. For years, horse herders from the state travelled across borders to trade their animals, a process that was expensive and logistically challenging. A few years ago, local enthusiasts decided to change that by bringing the fair closer home. This year marked the seventh edition of the Raibag horse fair, which is steadily gaining prominence in the region, known for horse herding.</p><p>The fair showcases horses bred for traditional races, locally known as <em>sharyattu</em>, as well as those prized for their gait, temperament, appearance and training. The latter form the majority and are widely used in weddings, fairs, festivals, processions and even film shoots. This year, at least eight to ten such horses fetched prices of around Rs 5 lakh each.</p><p>Each horse at the fair carries its own charm and story rooted in its place of origin. Marwari breed horses from Rajasthan captivate with their regal bearing, while Punjabi horses impress with their height, agility and striking appearance. Kathiawari horses from Gujarat and Sindhi horses, native to Pakistan’s Sindh region, stand out for strength and resilience. Uday Chaugule, a horse herder from Miraj in Maharashtra, said the Raibag fair has made buying and selling horses easier for breeders from border regions, with participation from herders increasing year after year. </p><p>As buyers and enthusiasts negotiate deals, local visitors gather around the competition arenas. The horses compete in events such as gait displays, show-jumping and beauty contests, leaving spectators in awe. Trained to rear on their hind legs, move rhythmically to music and pull carts or chariots with discipline, these horses remain unfazed by noise or crowds. Mahalinga Ammalazhari, a horse herder from Yadawad, who arrived at the fair after riding 80 km on horseback said he takes his horse to various competitions, and he always looks forward to being at the Raibag fair.</p><p>Grooming the horse</p><p>Behind the spectacle lies painstaking care by passionate owners. They spare no effort in grooming and ensuring their horses are healthy. “Raising and caring for horses is pure joy for me,” said Maruti Marigudi, who participated in the fair with four horses valued at over Rs 10 lakh each. “To keep them healthy, we feed them horsegram, wheat husk, gram flour and green fodder.” </p><p>Daily grooming, including brushing coats for shine, is essential. Exercise is equally important, with horses walking or trotting five to ten kilometres on alternate days, he explains.</p><p>Ornamentation is another major aspect, with owners spending anywhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 per horse on saddles, bridles, anklets, chest belts, eye covers and headgear.</p><p>For organisers like Kalyanrao Deshpande, who has bred horses for over four decades, the fair is driven by both passion and preservation. “We have been organising this fair to ensure horse breeding survives. Twenty years ago, I owned over 30 horses. Today, I have six. I want horse herding to continue in the region,” he said. He recalled a time when horses were central to rural life. “Three to four decades ago, farmers, shepherds and cattle rearers depended on horses for travel. Horse carts (tonga), <em>sharyattu</em> races and ceremonial horse processions during weddings and festivals were common. Today, these traditions are fading, and so is horse herding. Fairs like this help preserve and promote horse breeds for future generations.”</p>