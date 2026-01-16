Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

France says US action against Greenland could endanger EU trade: Report

"Greenland is a sovereign part of a sovereign ‌country ‌that is part of the EU", French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 06:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 06:44 IST
World newsUnited StatesFranceEuropean UnionGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us