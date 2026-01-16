<p>France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure has warned U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that any move to seize <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Greenland">Greenland</a> would amount to a "crossed line" endangering Europe's economic relationship with Washington, the <em>Financial Times</em> reported on Friday.</p><p>"Greenland is a sovereign part of a sovereign country that is part of the EU. That shouldn’t be messed around,", Lescure told <em>FT</em>.</p>.Explained | Greenland's history as a Danish territory and why Trump wants it.<p>When asked whether the EU should retaliate with economic sanctions if U.S. President Donald Trump were to invade Greenland, Lescure told <em>FT</em> "I’m not going there. I mean, obviously, if that happened we would be in a totally new world for sure, and we would have to adapt accordingly."</p>