Myntra expects 20 million users to visit platform during sale

Head of Growth and Revenue Neha Wali said the platform expects 1.35 million new customers to shop during the 20th edition of End of Reason Sale.
PTI
29 May 2024, 17:03 IST
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 17:03 IST

New Delhi: Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Wednesday said it anticipates 20 million users to visit the platform during its sale which starts on May 31.

Head of Growth and Revenue Neha Wali said the platform expects 1.35 million new customers to shop during the 20th edition of EORS (End of Reason Sale).

Through enabling kiranas and last mile delivery ecosystem, Myntra said kirana partners get an additional source of income, owing to the increased scale of orders during EORS.

"Myntra will also efficiently utilize all its Forward Distribution Centres (FDCs) for a smoother, hassle-free delivery process during and after EORS," it said in a statement.

Published 29 May 2024, 17:03 IST
