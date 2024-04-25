JOIN US
business

Nestle India Q4 net up 27% at Rs 934 crore

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 737 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 08:57 IST

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday reported a 27 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 934 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 737 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,267 crore for the period under review, as against Rs 4,830 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2022-23.

Shares of the company were trading 1.68 per cent up at Rs 2,544.85 apiece on the BSE.

(Published 25 April 2024, 08:57 IST)
