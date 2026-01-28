Private sleeper bus on way to Bengaluru catches fire in Shivamogga district

<p>Shivamogga: Over 40 passengers had a narrow escape when a private sleeper bus by which they were travelling caught fire near Sudur in Hosanagara taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga">Shivamogga </a>district on Tuesday night. </p><p>The bus was completely burnt and two drivers sustained minor injuries. All the passengers got out off the bus safely.</p><p>The sleeper bus belonging to Annapurna Travels of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> left Nittur at night and was coming towards Shivamogga via Nagara, Hosanagar, Ripponpet when it caught fire in the middle of a forest near Arasalu-Sudur.</p>.Chitradurga: 5 killed, 21 injured in horrific bus fire | Highway accident.<p>There were 40 passengers in the bus heading towards Bengaluru. Initially, smoke appeared in the bus due to a technical fault, and the driver lost control of it and crashed into a tree on the side of the road. </p><p>Later, the fire broke out and passengers were immediately evacuated. The Ripponpet police arrived at the scene and assisted the passengers. A case has been registered at the Ripponpet police station.</p>