Nestle shares continue to decline; mcap erodes by Rs 10,610.55 crore in two days

When reached out for comments, a company spokesperson said, 'Reduction of added sugars is a priority for Nestle India. Over the past 5 years, we have already reduced added sugars by up to 30 per cent, depending on the variant.'

The spokesperson further said, 'We regularly review our portfolio and continue to innovate and reformulate our products to further reduce the level of added sugars, without compromising on nutrition, quality, safety, and taste.'

Nestle India asserted that its 'infant cereal products are manufactured to ensure the appropriate delivery of nutritional requirements such as protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, iron etc. for early childhood'.