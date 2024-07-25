Nestle shares drop 2.50% as June quarter earnings fail to meet market expectations

New Delhi: Shares of FMCG major Nestle India Ltd dropped 2.50 per cent on Thursday as the firms' June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations.

The FMCG major's stock ended at Rs 2,480.40, lower by 2.49 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it lost 3.29 per cent to Rs 2,460.

On the NSE, it declined 2.49 per cent to Rs 2,477.95 apiece.