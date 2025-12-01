Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

KIIFB masala bond case: ED issues notice to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Apart from Vijayan, notices were sent to former finance minister and CPM leader Thomas Isaac and KIIFB chief executive officer K M Abraham.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 04:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 04:15 IST
India NewsKeralaEnforcement DirectoratePinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us