‘No separate policy for Tesla’

Hyderabad: The Centre on Friday reiterated that any separate policy is not in the making to incentivise an investment by the US EV car maker Tesla.

“Sir, there is no separate policy that has been framed by the Ministry of Heavy Industries for providing incentives to US-based Tesla. However, two Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes are being implemented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries for promotion of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) Products including electric cars and Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Batteries, with an aim to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities,” the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar stated in a written reply to a query raised by the V Vijaysai Reddy, a Member of Parliament belonging to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, during his US visit last June, raised hopes of the EV maker investing in India. However, the expected investment is yet to materialise.