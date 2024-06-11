Ola Electric gets approval for $660 million IPO

Ola now plans to list its shares by mid July, and in coming days will reach out to investors to assess demand for its issue, both sources said.

Ola and SEBI did not reply to requests for comment.

It already met global investors in roadshows earlier this year, but will "re-discuss terms and explain the business," the second source said.

The company is India's biggest e-scooter maker in the relatively small but fast-growing space and competes with TVS Motor , Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy. It was last valued at $5.4 billion in September 2023.