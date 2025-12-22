Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

From ‘monument of failure’ to rebrand: Centre’s move to replace MGNREGA seen as bid to blunt Opposition attack

Congress sees a pattern in the new rural job guarantee scheme – renaming previous government’s schemes to present it as their own.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 02:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 02:00 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPM ModiMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us