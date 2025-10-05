On track to achieve 4 lakh export mark this fiscal: Maruti Suzuki

<p>New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India is on track to export over 4 lakh vehicles this fiscal year, having already shipped more than two lakh units in the April-September period, according to a senior company executive.</p><p>The country's largest carmaker has reported a 52 per cent year-on-year growth in exports to 42,204 units in September, compared to 27,728 units in the same month of the previous year.</p><p>"In Q1, we exported about 1.10 lakh units, and in the first half (April-September), we have done over 2.07 lakh units. So, we are on track to achieve the 4 lakh unit forecast that we have given," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti stated.</p>.Renault plans to cut 3,000 jobs in support functions, French newsletter reports .<p>He noted that the company's exports are more than double those of the nearest domestic competitor.</p><p>"Normally, we talk about cutthroat competition. There are 18 players in the market...the exports of Maruti Suzuki are more than double our nearest exporter in the country," Bharti said.</p><p>So, just like in the domestic sales, the automaker now has a huge lead over the nearest player in the overseas shipments as well, he added.</p><p>"What is also very interesting is the absolute growth. I recall that about four years ago, we used to do about one lakh unit exports in a year. This time in the second quarter, over 1 lakh units," he stated.</p><p>In FY 2020-21, the company's total exports stood at 96,139 units.</p><p>Maruti has also exported 6,068 units of its electric model eVITARA in August and September, Bharti said.</p><p>"We think it's a very strong statement for Make in India and for the world," he added.</p><p>Bharti noted that India's recent free trade agreements have also helped in improving overseas car shipments.</p><p>The company's sub-4 metre models, Fronx, Jimny, Swift, Baleno and Dzire were the most imported models during the April-September period.</p><p>South Africa, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Chile and Colombia were the best export markets for the company in the period.</p>