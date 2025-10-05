TDB vigilance grills Sabarimala Dwarapalaka gold plating sponsor

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty, who had sponsored the gold electroplating of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at Sabarimala, was interrogated by the TDB Vigilance team here on Sunday for the second time, officials said.</p>.<p>According to sources in the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) vigilance wing, Potty was questioned for nearly four hours on Saturday at its office here. On Sunday, he was again interrogated for around two hours for further clarifications.</p>.How safe is your child online? The Kerala case that exposes dark side of dating apps.<p>Officials said the investigators will soon file a report before the High Court, which will include Potty’s statement.</p>.<p>Coming out of the TDB vigilance office, Potty declined to speak in detail to reporters. "It is not true that I am in the accused dock. The truth will surface today or later. Time has to be granted for it," he said.</p>.<p>The TDB and the state government had raised allegations against him after the High Court noted a reduction in the weight of the gold-clad Dwarapalakas when they were taken for electroplating at a Chennai-based firm in 2019.</p>.<p>Potty has recently denied any wrongdoing in the matter.</p>