JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

OpenAI researcher Andrej Karpathy departs firm

Karpathy, who joined OpenAI in his second stint last year, was previously a senior director for AI at Tesla where he played a key role in developing the electric car maker's artificial intelligence and driver assistant technology.
Last Updated 14 February 2024, 04:27 IST

Follow Us

Andrej Karpathy, an artificial intelligence researcher and one of the founding members of OpenAI, said in a post on social media platform X that he departed the Microsoft-backed company on Monday.

The news marks a significant departure from OpenAI, one of the top labs competing to develop increasingly capable artificial intelligence.

"My immediate plan is to work on my personal projects and see what happens," Karpathy said in the post on Tuesday.

Karpathy, who joined OpenAI in his second stint last year, was previously a senior director for AI at Tesla where he played a key role in developing the electric car maker's artificial intelligence and driver assistant technology.

Karpathy had studied under prominent Stanford AI scientist Fei-Fei Li and joined OpenAI as one of its earliest staffers before moving to Tesla. He recently spoke about the idea of AI known as large language models acting as a new kind of computer operating system.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 February 2024, 04:27 IST)
Business NewsOpenAI

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT