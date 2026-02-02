Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget
Union Budget 2026 | A tale of missed opportunities

Union Budget 2026 | A tale of missed opportunities

Although the Survey pointed out that the economy has moved into a higher growth trajectory, it did point out the surprising lack of foreign investment and the need to attract foreign capital.
M Govinda Rao
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 23:02 IST
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 23:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsBusiness Newsunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us