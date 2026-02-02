<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Sunday hailed the Union government’s 2026-27 Budget as “people-friendly,” adding that the Union government “had not imposed taxes like the Congress government...”</p>.<p>Addressing reporters during a news conference, Ashoka said: “The 9th Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is more of a people-friendly budget than a popular one. She has responded to the everyday problems in people’s lives. Building hostels for girls in every district by the central government is a first-time initiative, which will emphasize women’s education.”</p>.<p>Speaking specifically about Karnataka, the LoP felt the Budget will “encourage” the cultivation of sandalwood. “Coconut is cultivated in large-scale in areas like Kolar, Tumakuru, Mysuru, and Malnad regions. This crop will receive international-level encouragement. In recent years, farmers’ income has been declining. Several measures have been taken to increase their income,” Ashoka said.</p>.<p>He also favoured the decision to introduce high-speed rain corridors between Bengaluru and Hyderabad and Bengaluru and Chennai.</p>.25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Rangaparishe 2026 inaugurated with grand ceremony in Bengaluru.<p>“Bus travel from Bengaluru to Hyderabad takes more time. For that, a high-speed rail project has been provided. Under this project, high-speed rail corridors will be developed between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and between Chennai and Bengaluru. The high-speed railway corridor will accelerate economic activities. It will create employment opportunities. This is the true brand Bengaluru.”</p>.<p>Training his guns at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will present his record-extending 17th Budget in around a month, Ashoka said: “CM Siddaramaiah has imposed taxes in the Budget on items for which the central government had reduced taxes. He has imposed new taxes worth Rs 56,000 crore rupees. He will do the same in the upcoming Budget he is going to present. The government has not provided Rs 5,000 crore for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Rs 954 crore to Anganawadis, and Rs 36,000 crore to contractors are pending.”</p>.<p>Until now, Karnataka had maintained fiscal discipline, but Siddaramaiah has “spoiled” it, he said.</p>