OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT that can reason through math and science

San Francisco: Online chatbots like ChatGPT from OpenAI and Gemini from Google sometimes struggle with simple math problems. The computer code they generate is often buggy and incomplete. From time to time, they even make stuff up.

On Thursday, OpenAI unveiled a new version of ChatGPT that could alleviate these flaws. The company said the chatbot, underpinned by new artificial intelligence technology called OpenAI o1, could “reason” through tasks involving math, coding and science.

“With previous models like ChatGPT, you ask them a question and they immediately start responding,” said Jakub Pachocki, OpenAI’s chief scientist. “This model can take its time. It can think through the problem — in English — and try to break it down and look for angles in an effort to provide the best answer.”

In a demonstration for The New York Times, Pachocki and Szymon Sidor, an OpenAI technical fellow, showed the chatbot solving an acrostic, a kind of word puzzle that is significantly more complex than an ordinary crossword puzzle. The chatbot also answered a doctorate-level chemistry question and diagnosed an illness based on a detailed report about a patient’s symptoms and history.

The new technology is part of a wider effort to build AI that can reason through complex tasks. Companies like Google and Meta are building similar technologies, while Microsoft and its subsidiary GitHub are working to incorporate OpenAI’s new system into their products.

The goal is to build systems that can carefully and logically solve a problem through a series of discrete steps, each one building on the next, similar to how humans reason. These technologies could be particularly useful to computer programmers who use AI systems to write code. They could also improve automated tutors for math and other subjects.

OpenAI said its new technology could also help physicists generate complicated mathematical formulas and assist health care researchers in their experiments.

With the debut of ChatGPT in late 2022, OpenAI showed that machines could handle requests more like people, answer questions, write term papers and even generate computer code. But the responses were sometimes flawed.

ChatGPT learned its skills by analyzing enormous amounts of text culled from across the internet, including Wikipedia articles, books and chat logs. By pinpointing patterns in all that text, it learned to generate text on its own.