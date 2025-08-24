Hoshiarpur LPG tanker fire: 60-year-old man, 3 others succumb to burns; death toll rises to 7

<p>Hoshiarpur: Four more people succumbed to burn injuries, with the death toll in the LPG tanker fire incident rising to seven, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said Manjit Singh, 60, Vijay, 17, Jaswinder Kaur, 65, and Aradhna Verma, 30, all residents of Mandiala, died at a private hospital overnight.</p>.<p>Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said the four, who had sustained more than 90 per cent burns, were on ventilator support.</p>.<p>On Friday, around 10 pm, an LPG tanker caught fire after colliding with a pickup vehicle near Mandiala Adda on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar Road.</p>.<p>The blaze spread rapidly, engulfing nearly 15 shops and at least four houses in the vicinity, police said.</p>.<p>Two people died in the immediate wake of the incident, while 21 others sustained injuries. One more succumbed to burns on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to the police FIR, the tanker was turning towards the Ram Nagar Dheha link road when it collided with the vegetable-laden pickup. Both vehicles caught fire.</p>.<p>Dr Pawan Kumar said that immediately after the incident, one person was brought dead to the Government Hospital, Hoshiarpur, while another succumbed at a private hospital.</p>.<p>The third died on the way to the Government Medical College, Amritsar.</p>.12-year-old boy killed, eight hurt as snatcher's bike collides with car in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.<p>On Saturday morning, hundreds of residents of Mandiala and adjoining villages blocked traffic on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road for over three hours, demanding compensation and action against those responsible for the incident.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Jain assured the protesters that the injured were being provided free treatment under the Punjab government's Farishta Scheme.</p>.<p>Political leaders cutting across party lines, including many Punjab ministers and MPs, have visited the injured at hospitals.</p>.<p>On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and free medical treatment of the injured.</p>.<p>Punjab Governor and Administrator Union Territory Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria expressed their grief. </p>