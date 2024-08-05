Over one lakh employees laid off by tech firms worldwide in July 2024 alone: Report

The layoff 'season' among the top tech companies around the globe has been going on for a few years now.

The year 2024 has seen multiple employee layoffs with over 8,000 professionals being laid off from about 34 tech companies

According to a report by The Indian Express, as of July 30, 2024, about 1,90,049 people have been laid off from 380 firms worldwide.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had also indicated that the tech giant will continue to cut off on its workforce to 'improve velocity'.

Intel's mass layoff - The Silicon Valley chipmaker Intel has announced a major layoff of more than 15,000 employees, representing 15 per cent of the company's workforce.

Intel's job slashing is an aid to a turnaround plan as the company announced other restructuring moves and a reduction in capital spending by cutting costs by Rs 83,820 crore ($10 billion) in 2025.

In a letter to his employees, CEO Patrick Gelsingern said, "This is painful news for me to share. I know it will be even more difficult for you to read. This is an incredibly hard day for Intel as we are making some of the most consequential changes in our company’s history."