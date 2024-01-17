OYO opens 65 homestays, hotels in Ayodhya to accommodate Ram temple visitors

He further said, "OYO's focus on local homestays aligns with our mission to empower Ayodhya's residents and showcase the city's cultural heritage through authentic experiences."

OYO Independent Director Deepa Malik said, "We have also identified 15 OYO homestays in Ayodhya with ramps to make it convenient for divyang devotees coming to Ayodhya."

The company said its budget room prices start from Rs 1,000 per night.