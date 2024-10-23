Home
Paytm gets NPCI nod to onboard new UPI users

In March, the NPCI gave approval to Paytm to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP). The NPCI allowed the company to continue UPI transactions through four banks -- SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and YES Bank.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 03:26 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 03:26 IST
