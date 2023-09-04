Paytm launches 'Card Soundbox' for UPI, debit and credit card payments

Fintech firm Paytm on Monday launched a 'soundbox' device that lets merchants accept both mobile and card payments across networks including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and homegrown RuPay. The launch of the Rs 999 ($12.08) 'Card Soundbox', which also provides instant audio payment alerts to prevent fraud, comes as rival Pine Labs announced a similar device at "nearly one-third of the cost of a regular Point of Sale terminal".