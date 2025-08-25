Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | August 25, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 01:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A worker carries ceramic cups at a pottery factory, at Khurja in Bulandshahr, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. India's pottery industry is expected to be affected by the recent hike in US tariffs on Indian exports.

A worker carries ceramic cups at a pottery factory, at Khurja in Bulandshahr, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. India's pottery industry is expected to be affected by the recent hike in US tariffs on Indian exports.

Credit: PTI Photo

Clouds hover in the sky during the monsoon season, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

Clouds hover in the sky during the monsoon season, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
People from the Malayali community prepare a 'Pookalam' ahead of the Onam festival celebrations, in Bhopal, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

People from the Malayali community prepare a 'Pookalam' ahead of the Onam festival celebrations, in Bhopal, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in the colors of Ukraine's flag to mark Ukraine's Independence Day in Paris, France, August 24, 2025.

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in the colors of Ukraine's flag to mark Ukraine's Independence Day in Paris, France, August 24, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
People participate in a demonstration called, "All of Denmark on the streets for a free Palestine", in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark August 24, 2025.

People participate in a demonstration called, "All of Denmark on the streets for a free Palestine", in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark August 24, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's first-ever locally born giant panda, named Katyusha, tastes a treat behind the glass fence of an enclosure during a media event marking her second birthday, at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, August 24, 2025.

Russia's first-ever locally born giant panda, named Katyusha, tastes a treat behind the glass fence of an enclosure during a media event marking her second birthday, at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, August 24, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 01:05 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us