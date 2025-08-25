A worker carries ceramic cups at a pottery factory, at Khurja in Bulandshahr, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. India's pottery industry is expected to be affected by the recent hike in US tariffs on Indian exports.
Clouds hover in the sky during the monsoon season, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.
People from the Malayali community prepare a 'Pookalam' ahead of the Onam festival celebrations, in Bhopal, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in the colors of Ukraine's flag to mark Ukraine's Independence Day in Paris, France, August 24, 2025.
People participate in a demonstration called, "All of Denmark on the streets for a free Palestine", in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark August 24, 2025.
Russia's first-ever locally born giant panda, named Katyusha, tastes a treat behind the glass fence of an enclosure during a media event marking her second birthday, at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, August 24, 2025.
