Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Radico Khaitan Q2 net profit rises 24.4% to Rs 80 crore; revenue up 9.5%

Radico Khaitan has achieved double-digit premium volume growth for 12 consecutive quarters.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 17:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 17:34 IST
Business News

Follow us on :

Follow Us