BJP should stop engaging in politics for selfish motives: Dinesh Gundu Rao

<p>Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare who is also district-in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the BJP is engaged in politics in the name of 'Dharmasthala Chalo' scheduled on September 1.</p><p>“All are well aware of the purpose of the BJP in holding Dharmasthala chalo. They are engaged in politics in the name of religion,” he told mediapeople.</p><p>To a query, he said, "The BJP should stop engaging in politics for selfish motives. They should fight for Karnataka by ensuring that the state gets its due share in tax devolution. They should fight for the people of the state."</p><p>"The state government is committed to protect the interest of Dharmasthala temple. Huge convention is not necessary for Manjunatha Swamy,” he said.</p>.Dharmasthala SIT probe | Home minister G Parameshwara to make statement in Karnataka Assembly, BJP politicising the issue: Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>“We constituted SIT to bring out the truth. The BJP has no issues to fight for. They are trying to bring a bad name to the state government,” he alleged.</p><p>To a query on the conspiracy behind the smear campaign, he asked what they did in the Sowjanya case. </p><p>"The BJP is making allegations without proof. Our SIT is working without any interference to bring out the truth. We don't need a NIA probe into the issue. If there are any issues that come up in the process of investigation, then we can think about it. Our police are capable of bringing out the truth. The BJP doesn't want the people and state’s interest,” he said.</p><p>On restrictions imposed during Ganesha festival posing hindrance, the Minister said, “I came to know of the issues faced. I will speak to the concerned and get it resolved.”</p>