'Pavitra Rishta' actor Priya Marathe passes away at 38 after battling cancer

<p>Mumbai: Actor and model Priya Marathe, best known for her role in the popular television show <em>Pavitra Rishta</em> and several Marathi films, passed away on Sunday, after battling cancer for a few years.</p><p>She was 38 and breathed her last at her house in Mira Road in the suburbs of Mumbai.</p><p>Born on April 23, 1987, in Mumbai, Priya Marathe was a well-known face in both the Marathi television and film industry. </p><p>She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Varsha in the hit soap opera <em>Pavitra Rishta</em>, a role that made her a household name. She also earned acclaim for her performances as Vidya Bali in <em>Kasamh Se</em> and Jyoti Malhotra in <em>Bade Acche Lagte Hain</em>, both produced under the Balaji Telefilms banner.</p><p>Her works include <em>Char Divas Sasuche, Tu Tithe Mi, Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, Ya Sukhano Ya, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, Bhaage Re Mann, Jayastute, and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap,</em> among others. </p><p>She was also seen in the first season of Comedy Circus.</p><p>Condoling her death, the All Indian Cine Workers Association, said: "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the untimely demise of actress Priya Marathe, who left us at the young age of just 38. She was bravely fighting cancer, but destiny had other plans. Priya made a remarkable contribution to the television industry with her talent and dedication. Today, the Indian film and television industry has lost one of its own family members. We pray for her departed soul to rest in peace and extend our heartfelt condolences and strength to her family in this difficult time."</p>