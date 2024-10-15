Reliance shares down over 1% post Q2 earnings

<p>New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd declined over 1 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday after the firm reported a 5 per cent fall in the July-September quarter net profit.</p>.<p>The bellwether stock went lower by 1.15 per cent to Rs 2,713.55 on the BSE.</p>.<p>At the NSE, it dipped 1.13 per cent to Rs 2,713.80 apiece.</p>.<p>Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company, on Monday reported a 5 per cent fall in the July-September quarter net profit as weak oil refining and petrochemical business hurt operational performance.</p>.<p>Its consolidated net profit fell to Rs 16,563 crore or Rs 24.48 per share in July-September - the second quarter of the current fiscal - compared to Rs Rs 17,394 crore or Rs 25.71 a share in the same period a year back, according to a company statement.</p>.Reliance expects to complete merger with Disney's India business in Q3.<p>While retail and telecom businesses posted steady performance, the oil-to-chemical (O2C) business, which is made up of twin oil refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat and petrochemical units saw margins shrink on global oversupply.</p>.<p>The profit before tax (EBITDA) dropped 2 per cent to Rs 43,934 crore. The financial performance was also impacted by finance costs rising by 5 per cent to Rs 6,017 crore, primarily due to higher debt. Also, depreciation rose by 2.3 per cent.</p>.<p>Its cash cow O2C performance was hurt by a global oversupply due to China flooding the market with petroleum products it made from refining cheap Russian crude oil. This led to a fall in product margins.</p>.<p>On the other hand, the firm's other two main businesses - retail and telecom - saw steady performance.</p>