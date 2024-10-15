Home
Reliance shares down over 1% post Q2 earnings

The bellwether stock went lower by 1.15 per cent to Rs 2,713.55 on the BSE.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 07:39 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 07:39 IST
