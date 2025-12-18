<p>Thane: The NaMo Grand Central Park in Thane has received international recognition at the Architecture MasterPrize 2025. </p><p>The project won the coveted “Best of the Best” award in the Public Landscape category. </p><p>The landmark, city-scale public park was developed by Kalpataru Ltd and designed by L49<strong>.</strong></p> .<p>This prestigious win marks the third consecutive year that the project ecosystem has earned global recognition, reaffirming its standing on the international design stage.</p><p>The Architecture MasterPrize celebrates the finest achievements in architectural, interior, and landscape design worldwide, spotlighting projects that combine design excellence, innovation, and visionary thinking. </p> .<p>“The NaMo Grand Central Park which is a home to diverse flora and bird species stood out for its expansive and inclusive landscape vision, transforming the heart of Thane into a vibrant and accessible public realm that invites community interaction and enhances the city’s urban experience,” a press statement by Kalpataru Ltd said. </p><p>Inspired by internationally acclaimed green spaces, the NaMo Grand Central Park, spread across 20 acres, is a gift of greens to Thane amidst the greys of concrete.</p><p>The NaMoGCP, as it is popularly known, has a stunning 3-acre lake, and a picturesque lakeside promenade, the iconic ‘X’ bridge, captivating four themed gardens inspired by Moroccan, Chinese, Japanese, and Mughal designs, iconic structures, fitness stations, walking and cycling paths, meditation areas, and green spaces promoting a healthy lifestyle for all age groups. </p>