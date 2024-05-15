RuPay credit, debit cardholders to get 25% cashback on purchases in 7 nations

New Delhi: RuPay has announced a limited-time special cashback offer scheme for RuPay credit and debit cardholders.
During the offer period, customers using a qualified RuPay card will receive a 25 per cent cashback on point-of-sale purchases made at merchants accepting cards on either Discover Network or Diners Club International Network in Canada, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, UK and USA, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement.
The maximum cashback amount per transaction for a card during the offer period will be Rs 2,500, it added.
The offer will be valid from May 15, 2024, to July 31, 2024, it added.
RuPay is a debit, credit, international, prepaid and contactless card, launched by NPCI to fulfil the RBI's vision to offer domestic payment cards for all Indians.
Published 15 May 2024, 17:12 IST