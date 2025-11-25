<p>Bengaluru: Salesforce India has posted a 47 per cent y-o-y growth in its revenue at Rs 13,384.5 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, according to its regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ Registrar of Companies. Driven by strong customer demand for data-driven and AI-powered solutions, India remains one of Salesforce's fastest-growing markets globally.</p><p>Salesforce now has an employee base of over 14,000 across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Jaipur.</p>.Zepto moved to Bengaluru for its talent, says co-founder Kaivalya Vohra.<p>The company's skilling initiatives in 2025 empowered over 75,000 learners across the country. Salesforce recently unveiled Agentforce 360, a comprehensive suite of AI tools powered by Agentforce. Indian businesses such as Air India, Tata Play, Tata Consumer Products and Bandhan Bank are leveraging Salesforce to drive customer success. By bringing agents and humans together, Salesforce is creating new capabilities and revenue streams.</p><p>Salesforce - South Asia President & CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya said, “India continues to be a powerhouse of growth and innovation for Salesforce. We are empowering businesses to adopt the Agentic Enterprise model, using AI not merely for automation, but as a catalyst for genuine innovation that delivers significant value for their customers, employees, and the wider community.”</p><p>She added, “The next chapter of AI belongs to those who can blend technology with purpose. India has the talent, ambition, and vision to lead this change. At Salesforce, our mission is to help every customer become an Agentic Enterprise — one that is intelligent, trusted, and ready for the future.”</p>